Deputies: Teen arrested, two recovering after being stabbed

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Two people are recovering after deputies said they were stabbed Tuesday night.

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the 300 block of Ranch Drive in High Point for an aggravated assault just after 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies said during the investigation they determined two adult victims had been stabbed. Both people were taken to a local hospital and are being treated for nonlife-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators said 18-year-old Kayla Therrell was arrested at the scene and charged with two counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury.