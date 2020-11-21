18-year-old charged in connection with deadly shooting outside Guilford County Courthouse

Sterling Jaisean Tyler is facing numerous charges including two counts of attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police arrested an 18-year-old charged in connection with a deadly shooting outside the Guilford County Courthouse.

Greensboro police said three men were shot Monday outside the courthouse on South Eugene Street.

Police said Avion Imeen McLean, 20, of Laurinburg died from his injuries. The other man who was also taken to the hospital at last check was in critical condition.

A company police officer who witnessed the shooting engaged the armed person by discharging his weapon.

Tyler is in the Guilford County Jail with a 1,100,000 bond.

He’s also facing the following charges: