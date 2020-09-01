PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — An 18-year-old is facing charges after police said he admitted to stabbing a co-worker at a diner in Pigeon Forge Wednesday night.

At around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, Pigeon Forge Police received a call about a stabbing in the parking lot of Sunliner Diner. A diner employee, Savannah Burford, was speaking with a co-worker, Gabriel Enrique Turcios, when police said he attacked her.

Burford was rushed to LeConte Medical Center and was later flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where she passed away from her wounds.

Burford's family has created a GoFundMe page to pay for her funeral expenses.

Police said Turcios ran and was arrested a short distance away from the diner. The Sevierville 18-year-old is being charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

According to the arrest warrant, Turcios admitted to stabbing Burford and told police he had been thinking about stabbing her for days. Police said the attack was captured on security cameras at the diner.