GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police have charged an 18-year-old in the shooting death of a 15-year-old from Raleigh.

Police said Julius Jurelle Burley is charged with first degree murder in the death of Christian Anthony Jamal O’Neal.

Officers said O’Neal was shot on Nov. 12 just before 6 p.m. in the 3800 block of Central Avenue in Greensboro.