18-year-old in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Winston-Salem: police

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An 18-year-old is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Winston-Salem.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, officers responded to Glendare Apartments and found the victim, Jaylen Mcilwaine,18, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment and is in critical but stable condition, police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Mcilwaine was walking with a juvenile friend when two armed suspects approached them. The suspects shot at Mcilwaine and the juvenile because of an ongoing dispute, police said.

Although Mcilwaine was hit multiple times by the gunfire, the juvenile was not injured. According to police, The shooting appears to be an isolated incident between the involved parties.

No arrests have been made so far in the case and the investigation remains active. No further information will be released at this time, according to police.