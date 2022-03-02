18-year-old facing multiple charges after sparking deputy chase in stolen car in Winston-Salem

Deputies said Kaali McCullough stopped the car and took off running. They found him later on in the day.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man sparks a deputies chase after dodging a traffic stop Wednesday in Winston-Salem, sheriff reports say.

Deputies said they were conducting a traffic stop at Moravia Street and Burgandy Street. When a driver didn't stop for a vehicle violation, it started a chase. The driver of the vehicle eventually stopped the car and took off running.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office sent out a community lockdown for safety measures. Easton Elementary school was one of them.

Deputies and the Winston-Salem Police Department K9 Unit began looking for the suspect involved in the chase. Detectives later determined the suspect vehicle was reported stolen.

Sheriff's said later in the day, they found a person matching the exact description of the suspect and arrested him.

18-year-old, Kaali Hakem McCullough, is facing the following charges:

Misdemeanor Resist, Delay, and Obstruct

Felony Possession of Stolen Firearm

Felony Possession of Stolen Vehicle

Felony Assault with Deadly Weapon on Government Official

Misdemeanor Reckless Driving Wanton Disregard

Misdemeanor Hit and Run Leaving the Scene with Property Damage

Felony Flee to Elude