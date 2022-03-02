18-year-old facing multiple charges after sparking deputy chase in stolen car in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man sparks a deputies chase after dodging a traffic stop Wednesday in Winston-Salem, sheriff reports say.
Deputies said they were conducting a traffic stop at Moravia Street and Burgandy Street. When a driver didn't stop for a vehicle violation, it started a chase. The driver of the vehicle eventually stopped the car and took off running.
The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office sent out a community lockdown for safety measures. Easton Elementary school was one of them.
Deputies and the Winston-Salem Police Department K9 Unit began looking for the suspect involved in the chase. Detectives later determined the suspect vehicle was reported stolen.
Sheriff's said later in the day, they found a person matching the exact description of the suspect and arrested him.
18-year-old, Kaali Hakem McCullough, is facing the following charges:
- Misdemeanor Resist, Delay, and Obstruct
- Felony Possession of Stolen Firearm
- Felony Possession of Stolen Vehicle
- Felony Assault with Deadly Weapon on Government Official
- Misdemeanor Reckless Driving Wanton Disregard
- Misdemeanor Hit and Run Leaving the Scene with Property Damage
- Felony Flee to Elude
McCullough is currently behind bars at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center.