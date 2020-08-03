An 18-year-old was killed and several others seriously injured following a single-car crash in High Point Sunday, police say.

According to the High Point Police Department, the crash happened around 3 a.m. on E. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. between N. Centennial St. and S. University Parkway.

The crash involved only one vehicle, a 2020 Chevy Blazer which police say was occupied by 6 people when it ran off the road and struck multiple trees.

Police say several of the passengers were ejected and suffered serious injuries. One of the passengers Roderick White Jr.,18, was killed during the crash.

The High Point Police Department Traffic Unit responded to begin a reconstruction of the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

Police say information regarding possible charges and cause of the crash will be made available when the investigation is complete.

