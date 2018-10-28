CEDAR GROVE, N.C. (WNCN) - Orange County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a reported shooting just before 1:30 a.m. at a party barn at 5223 Mill Creek Road in Cedar Grove.

As deputies arrived on scene, a large number of people were leaving. Approximately 150 remained at the scene.

Authorities say around 300 people or more were attending the party. An altercation ensued and several gunshots were heard. An 18-year-old female was found behind the party barn suffering gunshot wounds to the head. She was airlifted to UNC Hospital in Hillsborough with life-threatening injuries.

According to investigators, a second person was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg and released from the hospital. That victim was unwilling to cooperate with investigators.

During the course of the investigation, it appeared that more than one person was involved in the shooting.

Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood provided the following statement,

Parties and large crowd gatherings such as the one we are investigating are particularly concerning due to the increased risk posed to those in attendance, especially those who are underage. Crimes that occur at these kinds of events become more challenging for law enforcement to investigate. By the time we’re called, everyone is gone and the people who were there often don’t wish to cooperate or be identified, making it difficult, if not impossible, to gain accurate accounts of what happened from credible witnesses. At this point, no arrests have been made, and we are unsure how many shooters were present or if there were other victims. As a parent, we always worry about our children when they are away from us, no matter what their age. It’s difficult to make the call that no parent wants to receive; it’s even more difficult when we don’t have all the answers as to want happened to their child.

