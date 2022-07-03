18-year-old woman shot and killed in Yanceyville; suspect at-large, deputies say

Deputies said 20-year-old Ky'un Thompson is being accused of first-degree murder in connection with this shooting.

YANCEYVILLE, N.C. — A woman was shot and killed in Yanceyville Saturday night.

The Casewell County Sheriff's Office said they received a report about shots fired near West Church Street. When they got there, they found out Kimora Johnson,18, of Yanceyville was taken to a hospital in Danville, VA to be treated for two gunshot wounds to her back.

Johnson died from her injuries Sunday morning.

Deputies said they have a warrant out for Ky'un Thompson, 20, who is being accused of first-degree murder in connection with this shooting. They said he is considered 'armed and dangerous.'

If you have any information about Thompson's whereabouts, please call the Casewell County Sheriff's Office at 336-694-2555.

