19-year-old found shot to death inside abandoned car in Winston-Salem, police say

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was found shot and killed inside a vehicle in Winston-Salem Monday.

Someone called 911 around 1:25 a.m. to report a shooting in which a person was injured.

Winston-Salem officers found an abandoned vehicle in the 1800 block of Gray Avenue with Kalil Nathaniel Rice inside. He had been shot to death, investigators said.

