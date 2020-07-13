19-year-old found shot to death inside abandoned car in Winston-Salem, police say

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was found shot and killed inside a vehicle in Winston-Salem Monday.

Someone called 911 around 1:25 a.m. to report a shooting in which a person was injured.

Winston-Salem officers found an abandoned vehicle in the 1800 block of Gray Avenue with Kalil Nathaniel Rice inside. He had been shot to death, investigators said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.