ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WFMY) – The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one of their deputies hit and killed a person on a highway.

NC State Highway Patrol said 19-year-old Nicholas Reese Masters, of Concord, was walking in the right lane of US Highway 29 South,just north of Barnes Street exit and was hit Deputy L. Pulliam, 27 who was responding to a call. Deputy Pulliam was also driving in the right lane of US 29.

NCSHP said there are no lights in the area where the accident happened and the officer didn't see Masters. They say speed was not a factor and it's not clear why Masters was walking in the roadway.

A Highway Patrol trooper was also involved in a crash while on the way to help.

