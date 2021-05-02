19-year-old shot in the chest after dispute at Mooresville Dragway: Deputies

The victim is expected to remain a patient for several more days and may require surgery to repair internal damage, medical staff said.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A 19-year-old was shot following a dispute at Mooresville Dragway on Wilkinson Rd. in Mooresville.

The victim, Caleb Tony Allison, was struck by a bullet in his lower chest but does not have life-threatening, deputies said.

An investigation revealed that the shooting occurred near the tower at the dragstrip and was the result of an altercation involving several people.

Deputies said witnesses have been interviewed, but Investigators are still trying to determine the events that led up to the shooting.

Allison is expected to remain a patient for several more days and may require surgery to repair internal damage, medical staff said.

Investigators were able to talk with Allison but deputies said he gave minimal information and was generally uncooperative with Investigators.