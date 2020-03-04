BURLINGTON, N.C. — A 19-year-old was shot Thursday in Burlington according to the Burlington Police Department.

Police said, the victim, Jordan Bell, arrived at the Alamance Regional Medical Center around 4:41 p.m.

Bell was unable to describe where the shooting occurred other than near the area of Sharpe Road. There were no calls for shots fired in the area, police say. Bell is now in stable condition with a non-life-threatening wound to his lower leg.

The Burlington Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is currently investigating the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.

