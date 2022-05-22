Shooting leaves 19-year-old injured in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police said they got a call about a shooting on Millerwood Drive around 1:50 p.m.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 19-year-old was shot while walking on Millerwood Drive in Winston-Salem Sunday afternoon, according to police reports.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said they got a call about a shooting around 1:50 p.m. After an investigation, police said James Bowman was walking on the street before an unknown vehicle pulled up behind him. Bowman said he heard gunshots before realizing he was hit by a bullet.

Officers said Bowman and the suspect left the area.

Bowman was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries that don't appear to be life-threatening.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

