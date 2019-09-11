BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man was shot in Burlington early Saturday morning.

According to the Burlington Police Department, they responded to the 1600 block of Morgantown Road around 3:14 a.m. in response to the shooting.

Once on scene, officers found Chavis Dion Smith, 19, in the back seat of a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the back.

Smith was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries and is now listed in stable condition, police say.

Authorities say it appears the vehicle was struck twice by gunfire with one of the bullets hitting Smith. After further investigation, police say they believe the actual shooting occurred in the area near Sharpe Road and Ross Street.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.

