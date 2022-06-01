Police identify 19-year-old who was killed after shooting King police officer

KING, N.C. — Police identified Jeffery Moctezuma Noyola of Winston-Salem as the shooter who died during an officer-involved shooting in King Wednesday, according to police.
King police said one of their officers is recovering from a fractured skull after being shot in the head by Noyola during a traffic stop on Sunday.
The Stokes County Sheriff Joey Lemons shared a Facebook post about the incident.
"Stokes County’s first responders had one of the most challenging days yesterday we have had in a long time involving multiple responses throughout the county," the post read in part. "As your Sheriff, last night I got the call no Sheriff wants to get about an officer being shot in the line of duty. The King Police Department officer and part-time deputy was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for his injuries."
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.
