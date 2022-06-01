Police identify 19-year-old who was killed after shooting King police officer

King police said one of their officers is recovering from a fractured skull after being shot in the head by Noyola during a traffic stop on Sunday.

"Stokes County’s first responders had one of the most challenging days yesterday we have had in a long time involving multiple responses throughout the county," the post read in part. "As your Sheriff, last night I got the call no Sheriff wants to get about an officer being shot in the line of duty. The King Police Department officer and part-time deputy was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for his injuries."