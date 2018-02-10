THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- Thomasville police have arrested two men in a tire-slashing investigation and they are thanking the public for helping solve the case.

Earlier this week, police released photos from a surveillance camera of two men suspected of slashing tires on several vehicles on Saturday, September 29.

Friday police announced the arrest of 31-year-old Andrew D. Rogers of Lexington and 35-year-old Phillip R Tysinger of Thomasville. Both are facing 17 counts of Injury to Personal Property charges.

Police say 17 vehicles were targeted in four locations in the area of Randolph Street and Colonial Drive. Police estimated the damage at about $1,900.

Surveillance footage was captured in the area during the time of the crime spree. Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspects to call Crime Stoppers at 336-476-8477.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY