Attempted murder, kidnapping charges after shooting in Reidsville

Police are looking for a third suspect.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Reidsville police arrested two suspects in a shooting Wednesday.

It happened on North Washington Avenue around 7 a.m. When officers got there, they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators charged Desmonte Santiago and April Turner, both 31, with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, first-degree attempted murder, kidnapping, and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Police said they believe a third suspect was involved.

Santiago and Turner are both being held in Rockingham County jail under a $2 million bond.