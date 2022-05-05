x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Attempted murder, kidnapping charges after shooting in Reidsville

Police are looking for a third suspect.

More Videos

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Reidsville police arrested two suspects in a shooting Wednesday. 

It happened on North Washington Avenue around 7 a.m. When officers got there, they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds. 

Investigators charged Desmonte Santiago and April Turner, both 31, with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, first-degree attempted murder, kidnapping, and robbery with a dangerous weapon. 

Police said they believe a third suspect was involved. 

Santiago and Turner are both being held in Rockingham County jail under a $2 million bond. 

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683. A cash reward may be available through Crime Stoppers.

Related Articles