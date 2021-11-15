2 Charged with torturing, beating, drowning dog in North Carolina

A second person has been arrested and charged with torturing, beating and killing a dog, according to Raleigh police.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A second person has been arrested and charged with torturing, beating and killing a dog, according to Raleigh police.

Khai Daugherty and a woman, both 19, of Raleigh, were arrested Friday and charged with one felony count of cruelty to animals. According to warrants, Daugherty and the woman “maliciously torture[d], cruelly beat, and killed a black medium-sized dog of unknown breed.”

Raleigh police said Monday that the couple killed the dog by drowning it in their apartment complex’s pool.

The alleged crime was committed on Aug. 18.

Daugherty was arrested and given a $3,000 secured bond. His bond was raised to $10,000 by the judge Monday afternoon.

The woman was also arrested but has since bonded out. She made her first appearance in a Wake County courtroom Monday morning.

The woman told CBS North Carolina reporter Robert Richardson that the dog drowned and they were performing CPR.

“I pop out of the water and that dog is on the ground, and [Daugherty] is trying to get him to breathe,” she said. “I’m screaming ‘What’s going on?’ and he said the dog had drowned.”

The woman said the CPR is what caused it to look like the dog had been beaten.

“[Daugherty] was beating his chest desperately to get the dog to breathe. That’s pretty much it. He was not hitting him to be malicious or brutal,” she said.

Daugherty is still being held in the Wake County Detention Center.

The woman's next court date is set for Sept. 12. She said she was told that if she gets convicted she will be sentenced to 39 months in prison.