2 arrested in city-wide vandalism spree in Eden

John Srymanske and Crystal Reardon are facing charges in connection with these incidents.

EDEN, N.C. — A man and a woman were arrested after shooting BB guns and a shotgun around Eden damaging personal property Tuesday.

The Eden Police Department got several calls on Feb.16 about property damage. Many of the reports were about windows being shot out by a BB gun or small-caliber firearm. Businesses also reported having windows shot out by the same type of weapon. Throughout the month, they continued to receive similar reports.

On March 28th, officers got a call about cars and houses being shot with a shot gun. After an investigation, officers found out these unoccupied homes and cars were hit by "Bird Shot" type shell casings.

After another investigation, detectives were able to get a search warrant for the people responsible. They found four BB guns and two shot guns in a home.

Eden police arrested John Srymanske and Crystal Reardon in connection with shooting firearms into empty homes, cars, and buildings, causing injury to personal property.

Srymanske and Reardon are being charged with the following:

4 counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling (Felony)

35 counts of misdemeanor injury to personal property (Misdemeanor)

“The detectives of the Eden Police Department continued to work the cases and through hard work, dedication and long hours, the detectives were able to develop the suspects in the long list of incidents and victims. I am very proud of the hard work and dedication the detectives put into the cases and thankful that no one was hurt in any of these senseless crimes committed by the suspects. I hope this sends a clear message to the criminal element in our community, whether property damage, drugs or violent crime, our TEAM of detectives and patrol officers at the Eden Police Department continue each and every day “Putting Our Community First” and work with dedication and perseverance to keep our community safe.” Chief Clinton M Simpson said.

Anyone having information concerning this incident is asked to contact Detective Stoneman, Detective Baez or Lieutenant Anthony Lovings at 336-623-9755.

