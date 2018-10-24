Columbia, SC (WLTX) — Two children inside a car reported as stolen from a Columbia hotel Wednesday morning have been found safe, police. say. No other details were immediately available.

The 3 and 7-year-olds who were allegedly taken during a reported vehicle theft at 180 Stoneridge Dr. have been found safe. Chief Holbrook will provide an update on the investigation ASAP. pic.twitter.com/58ffCNRlPN — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) October 24, 2018

Police say they responded around to Extended Stay America on Stoneridge Drive, where a car with two sleeping children inside was reported stolen around 9 a.m. The car, a dark blue 4-door BMW 325i with NC paper tags, was reportedly left running in the parking lot. Police said two male children, ages 3 and 7, were sleeping in the car when it was stolen.

The owner of the car said he had just picked up his children from their mother and returned to Extended Stay, where he had been staying for about a week. The father told police he got out of the vehicle for just a few minutes and found the car was gone when he returned.

Police said they had a limited description of the two boys. The 3-year-old was said to have braided hair. The 7-year-old was said to have close cut hair and was reportedly wearing an orange shirt and blue jeans.

Columbia Police Department

Columbia Police Department

© 2018 WLTX