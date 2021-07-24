2 dead after shooting in High Point

According to the High Point Police Department, officers responded to East Martin Luther King Drive after receiving a call from a woman saying she had been shot.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man and woman are now dead following a shooting in High Point Friday night, according to investigators.

Police said the shooting happened just before 11 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a woman and man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police.

Investigators said they aren’t searching for suspects at this time.

