2 dead in Lexington shooting, police say

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Police are investigating after two people were killed after a shooting Saturday in Lexington.

Lexington police said they responded to the 300 block of Tussey Street shortly before 2:30 a.m. and found Robert Grant, 31, of Lexington had been shot and killed inside the home.

A short time after police discovered a second victim from the shooting Britany Bethea, 41, of Lexington had been driven to the hospital by a private car.

Bethea later died from injuries sustained in the shooting.

Police discovered during investigation that a large party took place at the residence when an altercation occurred leading to Grant and Bethea being shot.

Officers said this appears to be an isolated incident.

Police are conducting interviews and processing evidence at the scenes.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on the shooting, call Lexington police at 336-243-3302.

