DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A man was arrested Thursday for animal cruelty in Denton. According to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office, Bud Barry Hulin, 41, was moving into a friend's home and placed two dogs in the fenced-in yard.

Hulin told deputies he left the dogs in the fence and forgot to leave water when he left to get more items. Both dogs were dead when he returned to the house, he said. The homeowner was upset and threw items, made threats, and busted out the driver side window of Hulin's truck, deputies say.

Animal control was contacted but couldn't give an estimated time for arrival, so Hulin put the dead dogs in the back of his truck and said he would bury them.

Following an investigation by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, a warrant for arrest was issued for Hulin for two counts of Felony Kill Animal by Starvation.

Hulin was arrested by the Guilford County Sheriff's Office. He is currently being held at the Guilford County Jail under a $2,500 unsecured bond.

