WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two men were arrested for there alleged involvement in a string of robberies in Winston-Salem stemming back to April. According to Police, some of the businesses robbed were targeted multiple times and shared similar circumstances.

Following a robbery in the 500 block of University Parkway on June 8, officers arrested Tirnone Jarret,38. Jarrett was charged with eleven (11) counts of Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and three (3) counts Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Jarrett is currently in custody at the Forsyth County Jail under a $900,000.00 bond. 38-year-old Shondric Pauling was also arrested and charged with two (2) counts of Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon.

Pauling is in custody at the Forsyth County Jail under a $100,000.00 bond.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.

