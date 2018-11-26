GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro Police say two puppies were stolen from the Friendly Pets store in Friendly Center on Saturday evening.

Friendly Pets says two French Bulldog puppies were taken.

A store manager says two women in their mid-to-late 20's asked to play with the puppies.

An employee put the women and French bulldog puppies in a separate room - that's when another puppy got loose in the store.

While the employee was distracted, the women left the store with the two puppies.

The store says a 3-month-old male named Jasper and a 2-month-old female named June were taken. They are each worth $4,500.

Most recently, two more French bulldog puppies were purchased with fake credit cards from the store. Friendly Pets says those dogs have not been found.

In August, another French bulldog puppy named French Toast was stolen from the store. French Toast was found and returned, and a man in Charlotte was arrested for taking her.

