CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said multiple people were injured after shooting in northeast Charlotte Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to Barrington Place Apartments around noon where they said an altercation in a parking lot lead to multiple shots fired.

Medic tweeted two people were transported to the hospital. One with life-threating injuries from a gunshot wound and another with non-life-threatening injuries.

It happened in the University area near E W.T. Harris Blvd on Avebury Dr.

At this time police have not mentioned any suspect information.

This is a developing story. Stick with WCNC Charlotte for the lastest information.

