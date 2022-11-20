x
Crime

2 injured in North Liberty Street shooting

Police said the incident happened shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday.
Credit: Andrew - stock.adobe.com

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two men were injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem Sunday.

Police said Daquan Jebrell Rhyne, 28, and Maurice Chevon Moore, 36, were on North Liberty Street and Fairchild Road shortly before 4 a.m. when they were shot at multiple times.

Moore is being treated at a hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Rhyne was taken to the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

This was an isolated incident, according to police.

There is no additional information.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on the shooting, call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700.

