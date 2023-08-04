2 injured in shooting at J-Mart in Eden, suspects at large, police say

Police said witnesses reported that two people were involved in a fight that led to shots being fired.

EDEN, N.C. — Two people were injured after a shooting at a business in Eden.

Eden police say they responded to the J-Mart at 904 Virginia Street around 10:45 p.m. after reports of multiple gunshots fired.

Once officers arrived they found evidence of the shooting in the parking lot but everyone had left the scene.

After initial investigation, police learned that two people had been shot and were being treated at a hospital.

Police said witnesses reported that two other people were involved in a fight that led to shots being fired.

Investigators said surveillance cameras captured the shooting and led them to identifying William Cordero Lindsey, 35, and Kwes Lashad Keen, 32 as the two involved in the fight that led to the shooting.

Police said Derek Hairston, 32. and Sierra Carter, 28, were injured in the shooting.

Officers said their injuries are non-life-threatening.

After investigation, warrants for both Lindsey and Keen were issued for for one count of a firearm by a felon and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Investigators also said Carter was charged as a conspirator and she was taken into custody without incident.

The Eden Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating Lindsey and Keen.

If you have any information on the shooting, call Crimestoppers at 336-349-9683.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.