Troopers said a Chevy Tahoe was heading the wrong way on I-85 outside of Lexington.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A car crash in Davidson County ended with the death of a man and woman, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Highway Patrol said the office received a call for a wrong-way crash at around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Troopers said 72-year-old William Douglas Henderson was driving a Chevy Tahoe southbound in a northbound lane on I-85 outside Lexington when he hit a Chrysler 200 head-on in the middle lane.

Henderson and the driver of the Chrysler, Kymani Deshaun Black, 24, were killed.

Troopers said the passenger of the Chrysler 200 was taken to a hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

OTHER STORIES

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.