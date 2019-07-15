MECHANICSVILLE, Md. — Two black Labrador Retrievers were found decapitated and then thrown into the woods in St. Mary's County, Maryland on Sunday.

The authorities found the deceased dogs in the 40400 block of Parlett Morgan Road in Mechanicsville. Both dogs weighed over 80 pounds and were discarded within the last 48 hours.

Police need your help with the investigation.

So far, the community has come together and donated nearly $10,000 to help find whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information on the possible owners of the dogs or the case is asked to call DFC. Rachael Roszell at 301-475-4200 ext. 8108, or via email at Rachael.Roszell@stmarysmd.com.

Callers who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to "TIP239" plus their message to "CRIMES" (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary's County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

