2 men arrested after home invasion in Graham

GRAHAM, N.C. — Two men are in custody after a home invasion in Graham.
Graham police arrested Donnell “Vinny” Holley, 33, and Jamarie “Mari” Ivey, 22, this week after an armed home invasion on the 200 block of N. Marshall Street on Aug. 7.
Police said both Holley and Ivey were arrested by the Alamance County Sheriff's Office on Aug. 8 for a gun and marijuana after a 911 tip. This stop led to Graham police officers and detectives being able to later recover stolen property from the home invasion.
Holley and Ivey are both charged with:
- Felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill
- Misdemeanor Assault on a Child under 12
- Two counts of Misdemeanor Assault by Pointing a Gun
- Felony Breaking and Entering
- Felony Larceny after Breaking and Entering
- Felony Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon
- Three counts of Felony Second Degree Kidnapping
- Three counts of Felony Conspiracy
Ivey is also charged with Felony Possession of a Firearm by Felon.
Ivey's bond is set at $100,000.
Holley's bond is set at $125,000.
