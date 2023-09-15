2 men arrested after home invasion in Graham

Police arrested two men after an armed home invasion on the 200 block of N. Marshall Street.

GRAHAM, N.C. — Two men are in custody after a home invasion in Graham.

Graham police arrested Donnell “Vinny” Holley, 33, and Jamarie “Mari” Ivey, 22, this week after an armed home invasion on the 200 block of N. Marshall Street on Aug. 7.

Police said both Holley and Ivey were arrested by the Alamance County Sheriff's Office on Aug. 8 for a gun and marijuana after a 911 tip. This stop led to Graham police officers and detectives being able to later recover stolen property from the home invasion.

Holley and Ivey are both charged with:

Felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill

Misdemeanor Assault on a Child under 12

Two counts of Misdemeanor Assault by Pointing a Gun

Felony Breaking and Entering

Felony Larceny after Breaking and Entering

Felony Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon

Three counts of Felony Second Degree Kidnapping

Three counts of Felony Conspiracy

Ivey is also charged with Felony Possession of a Firearm by Felon.

Ivey's bond is set at $100,000.

Holley's bond is set at $125,000.

