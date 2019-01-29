GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two men have been arrested in connection to two bank robberies in the last week in Greensboro.

On Monday morning, police were dispatched to the Wells Fargo bank on Bridford Parkway in reference to a bank robbery. Someone walked in and demanded money.

Police found the suspect vehicle after a brief search and took Charles Lee White III, 30, and Jonathan Andrew Turner, 34, into custody.

White was arrested in connection to the bank robbery at the SECU on S. Holden Road last Friday. He is also wanted in California for a bank robbery.

Both men face several charges including robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.