Two hospitalized after shooting in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem Police said the shooting happened on Christmas Eve, just after 11 p.m. on Winona Street.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two men are recovering in the hospital Christmas morning after being shot in Winston-Salem on Christmas Eve.

Winston-Salem Police said just after 11 p.m., officers responded to Winona Street for a shooting.

Outside the home, police said they found one man who had been shot in the leg. Police said the man was getting out of a car a few houses down when the shooting happened in a driveway.

Police responded to that home where the shooting reportedly happened, where they found another man inside the home there who had been shot in the back.

Both men were taken to the hospital where they are being treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said there is no suspect information at this time and the investigation is ongoing.