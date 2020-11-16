2 men injured in hit-and-run along NC 8 in Davidson County

The two were walking on the shoulder when the driver of an Acura TSX hit them and kept going.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol was called just before 8:45 p.m. to NC 8, north of City Lake Road for reports of the crash. Investigators said the driver of a white Acura TSX was heading north on NC 8 and hit the two people as they walked on the shoulder. The driver kept going, investigators said.

The two victims, Joshua Caleb Crocker, 40, and John Tracy Jones, 46, were taken to Baptist Hospital. Crocker suffered serious injuries and Jones had minor injuries from the crash, investigators said.

Highway patrol is asking for the public’s help in finding the driver of the car that hit the men.

The white Acura TSX is between a 2009 and 2014 model and may have damage to the right side as a result of the crash, investigators said.