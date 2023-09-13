2 men, teen in custody after armed robbery leads to hit-and-run, and chase, deputies say

Davie County deputies said they responded to NC Hwy 158 and Sain Road after reports of a hit-and-run shortly before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — Two men and a teen were arrested after an armed robbery led to a hit-and-run, and a chase in Davie County.

Davie County deputies said they responded to NC Hwy 158 and Sain Road after reports of a hit-and-run shortly before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

While enroute deputies were informed that the suspects were armed with guns and had pointed the guns at the other driver.

Deputies found the suspect's vehicle, a gray Jeep with front end damage, on Valley Road and US Hwy 64 West.

The Davie County Sheriff's Office said deputies were able to conduct a traffic stop.

The suspects did not exit the Jeep and drove away.

Deputies chased the suspects until they crashed into a brick divider at the intersection of East Depot Street and Railroad Street.

The three suspects were arrested without further incident.

Deputies said two guns were seized from the Jeep and and another gun was seized from the side of the road.

The Davie County Sheriff's Office identified the suspects as John Jahsean Thomas (driver) ,24, of Charlotte, Li Lawrence Minus, 27. of Statesville, and a 16-year-old boy.

During the investigation it was discovered that the three suspects had committed an armed robbery from a woman sitting in her car on Sunset Drive in Mocksville before they were involved in the hit-and-run.

Thomas is charged with the following:

Armed Robbery

Conspiracy

Assault by Pointing a Gun

Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Maintaining a Vehicle for Use, Storage, or Sale of Controlled Substances

Felony Possession of Marijuana

Hit and Run Property Damage

Felony Speeding to Elude Arrest

Driving on an Expired License

Careless and Reckless Driving

Failure to Maintain Lane

Wanton Disregard for Public Safety

Stop Light Violation

Speeding 70 in a 30

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

His bond is set at $50,000.

Thomas is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 21. He is being held at the Davie County Detention Center.

Minus is charged with:

Armed Robbery

Conspiracy

Assault by Pointing a Gun

3 counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

Felony Possession of Marijuana

Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

His bond is set at $90,000.

Minus is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 21. He also being held in the Davie County Detention Center.

The 16-year-old is charged with the following on a juvenile petition:

Armed Robbery

Conspiracy

Assault by Pointing a Gun

Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Felony Possession of Marijuana

The investigation is ongoing.

