2 men, teen in custody after armed robbery leads to hit-and-run, and chase, deputies say

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — Two men and a teen were arrested after an armed robbery led to a hit-and-run, and a chase in Davie County.
Davie County deputies said they responded to NC Hwy 158 and Sain Road after reports of a hit-and-run shortly before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
While enroute deputies were informed that the suspects were armed with guns and had pointed the guns at the other driver.
Deputies found the suspect's vehicle, a gray Jeep with front end damage, on Valley Road and US Hwy 64 West.
The Davie County Sheriff's Office said deputies were able to conduct a traffic stop.
The suspects did not exit the Jeep and drove away.
Deputies chased the suspects until they crashed into a brick divider at the intersection of East Depot Street and Railroad Street.
The three suspects were arrested without further incident.
Deputies said two guns were seized from the Jeep and and another gun was seized from the side of the road.
The Davie County Sheriff's Office identified the suspects as John Jahsean Thomas (driver) ,24, of Charlotte, Li Lawrence Minus, 27. of Statesville, and a 16-year-old boy.
During the investigation it was discovered that the three suspects had committed an armed robbery from a woman sitting in her car on Sunset Drive in Mocksville before they were involved in the hit-and-run.
Thomas is charged with the following:
- Armed Robbery
- Conspiracy
- Assault by Pointing a Gun
- Possession of a Stolen Firearm
- Maintaining a Vehicle for Use, Storage, or Sale of Controlled Substances
- Felony Possession of Marijuana
- Hit and Run Property Damage
- Felony Speeding to Elude Arrest
- Driving on an Expired License
- Careless and Reckless Driving
- Failure to Maintain Lane
- Wanton Disregard for Public Safety
- Stop Light Violation
- Speeding 70 in a 30
- Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor
His bond is set at $50,000.
Thomas is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 21. He is being held at the Davie County Detention Center.
Minus is charged with:
- Armed Robbery
- Conspiracy
- Assault by Pointing a Gun
- 3 counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon
- Felony Possession of Marijuana
- Possession of a Stolen Firearm
- Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor
His bond is set at $90,000.
Minus is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 21. He also being held in the Davie County Detention Center.
The 16-year-old is charged with the following on a juvenile petition:
- Armed Robbery
- Conspiracy
- Assault by Pointing a Gun
- Possession of a Stolen Firearm
- Felony Possession of Marijuana
The investigation is ongoing.
