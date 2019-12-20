CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A dad was charged with child abuse after his two-month-old was brought to the hospital with a traumatic brain injury.

Around 9 p.m. on December 4, Novant Health notified Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police about the little girl's life-threatening injuries.

Detectives determined the incident happened in the 2400 block of Reid Oaks Drive.

After interviewing the father, detectives arrested 19-year-old Felix Rivas for attempted first-degree murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious injury.

If you have additional information about this case, call 704-432-TIPS.

