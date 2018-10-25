WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. — A third utility company worker has died after a pickup truck pulling a U-Haul trailer hit them while they were repairing lines damaged by Hurricane Michael in Florida's Panhandle.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the crash happened Wednesday evening near Chipley, which is north of Panama City. One of the three workers was initially hospitalized with critical injuries but then reported dead Thursday.

The linemen who died are:

52-year-old George Cecil of Cole Rain, North Carolina

22-year-old Ryan Barrett, of Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina

60-year-old James Ussery of Chipley, Florida.

Ussery was from West Florida Electric and Cecil and Barrett were with Lee Electric in North Carolina. The linemen had been working to restore power to the Florida Panhandle after Hurricane Michael made landfall.

The victims were all struck by John Goedtke, 37, of Thonotosassa, in a hit-and-run in Washington County, according to law enforcement.

RELATED | Texas Lineman Injured On The Job In North Carolina, Recovering At Hospital In Chapel Hill

Deputies said Goedtke tried to run away -- but was arrested and taken to the Washington County Jail.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, Goedtke was charged with felony DUI manslaughter, felony vehicular homicide and felony leaving the scene. Authorities say additional charges are pending.

Editor's Note: The Florida Highway Patrol – the investigating agency in this case – reported Goedtke is from Thonotosassa. Initially, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported he was from Tampa.

© 2018 WTSP