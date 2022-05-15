BUFFALO, N.Y. — A spokesperson for ECMC confirmed Sunday morning that two of the three survivors from Saturday's mass shooting at Tops have been discharged.
Senator Tim Kennedy shared on social media that a son of one of his staff members was one of the victims. Zaire, son of Zeneta on Kennedy's staff, is now at home resting.
The spokesperson for ECMC said the third person is in stable condition. No information at this time about the possibility of a release.
A total of 13 people were shot at the grocery store on Saturday, 10 were killed.
2 On Your Side has confirmed former Buffalo Police Officer Aaron Salter, who was a security guard at the store, and Ruth Whitfield, 86, mother of former Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell Whitfield, are among those who have died.