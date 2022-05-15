Senator Tim Kennedy confirmed that one of victims was the son of a staff member on his team.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A spokesperson for ECMC confirmed Sunday morning that two of the three survivors from Saturday's mass shooting at Tops have been discharged.

Senator Tim Kennedy shared on social media that a son of one of his staff members was one of the victims. Zaire, son of Zeneta on Kennedy's staff, is now at home resting.

To the many who have sent prayers to my staff member Zeneta & her son Zaire following yesterday’s shooting in Buffalo - thank you. Those prayers have been answered. He is now home resting, & beginning the healing process. Please continue to pray for the families of those lost. — Senator Tim Kennedy (@SenKennedy) May 15, 2022

The spokesperson for ECMC said the third person is in stable condition. No information at this time about the possibility of a release.

A total of 13 people were shot at the grocery store on Saturday, 10 were killed.