2 family members dead after shooting at Kannapolis home day care, police say

No children were at the day care when the shooting occurred Thursday morning.

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A man wanted for the alleged double killing of two family members at a Kannapolis home has been publically identified.

The Kannapolis Police Department said Friday they are seeking 49-year-old Marlon Tyrone Anderson for the Thursday shooting deaths of 61-year-old Sharon Chambers and her nephew, 46-year-old Benny Sloan Jr.

Around 8 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to the James Street home, which also houses B&T Learning Center, a daycare at the residence.

Detectives with the Kannapolis Police Department said the shooting was related to a domestic incident and is not considered a random act. Kannapolis police said no children were present at the time of the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. Any person with information about this shooting or any other incident is asked to call the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000.

