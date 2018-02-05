GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro Police say two people were found dead inside a home on Finley Street.

Police say someone saw the people inside the home and called 911 around 3 p.m.

Capt. Nathaniel Davis says when officers responded, they found a someone trying to render aid to one of the victims but that person was pronounced dead at the scene. He says officers found another person inside the home as well who was also pronounced dead.

Police have blocked off Britton Street between South Benbow Road and Belcrest Drive while the investigation continues.

Capt. Davis says right now they're simply calling this a death investigation, and that it's too early to determine any type of motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip at 336-373-1000.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY