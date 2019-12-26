MANASSAS, Va. — One man is dead and another is injured following an armed robbery at a Denny's in Manassas early Thursday morning, according to Prince William County Police.

The shooting and robbery took place around 2:25 a.m. at the Denny's on 8201 Sudley Road. After a preliminary investigation, police said two armed suspects entered the Denny's, one armed with a handgun and the other armed with a baton.

The suspects demanded money and property from the customers in the restaurant as well as money from the business.

The first victim, a 34-year-old man was shot while sitting on the floor and complying with the suspects orders. He was later taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated for serious injuries but is expected to survive.

As the suspects were leaving Denny's after the robbery, the second victim, 56-year-old Yusuf Ozgur was walking into the restaurant and unknowingly held the door open for the suspects as they were fleeing.

One suspect hit Ozgur over the head with the baton before the other suspect shot Ogzur. Both suspects fled on foot afterward. Ozgur was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, Ozgur, of Manassas and the injured 34-year-old man from Rixeyville were not known to each other.

Ozgur's family said he was driving for DoorDash and picking up a to-go order from Denny's at the time of the robbery.

A DoorDash spokesperson released a statement to WUSA saying, "We are deeply saddened by the loss of Yusuf Ozgur, a Manassas-area Dasher. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and loved ones and we are reaching out to his family to offer our full support during this difficult time. We are in contact with law enforcement and cooperating with thier investigation of this horrific crime."

Yusuf Ozgur courtesy of Ozgur family

Police said no money or property was taken from the business.

Officers, K-9 and troopers from Virginia State Police searched the area for the suspects but they were not located.

There were a total of 23 people at Denny's at the time of the robbery including customers and employees. There were no additional injuries reported.

Police believe the two men who robbed the Denny's are black and in their late teens or early 20's. They are both believed to be between 5-foot-10-inches and 6-foot in height. They were last seen wearing all black or dark clothing.

The Denny's robbery comes after police tell WUSA9 that armed robberies have happened recently at a bowling alley and hotel in the same area.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting and robbery is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000.

