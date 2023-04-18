Gaston County police say Robert Louis Singletary, 24, is wanted for the double shooting on Grier Street just south of Gastonia.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Police are searching for a man they said shot two people in a Gaston County neighborhood Tuesday.

According to neighbors, it all stemmed from kids playing, and a basketball rolling into the suspect's yard, though police haven't confirmed those details, citing the ongoing investigation.

Ashley Hilderbrand said her husband and six-year-old daughter were the two people shot, while Hilderbrand was grazed by a bullet.

“It was very scary," Hilderbrand said. "My daughter actually got to come home last night. She just had a bullet fragment in her cheek. Still, scary, but my husband, he’s still in the hospital. He’s in trauma. I’m doing the best I can. I just wish they’d catch this guy.”

Police say Singletary shot at another man, but he was not injured.

Jonathan Robertson said he had just taken his kids inside when the shots rang out at a home just feet away.

"As soon as I saw him coming out shooting, I was hollering at everybody to get down and get inside," Robertson said.

Detectives were back out at the scene early Wednesday morning after searching much of the night.

During a Wednesday afternoon press briefing, Gaston County Police Chief Stephen Zill confirmed US Marshals had been requested to help bring Singletary into custody, and that a helicopter from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department helped during a ground search for him.

He did not share the search area or if police believe Singletary is still in Gaston County.

“This sort of violence will not be tolerated in this county," Chief Zill said. "Our number one priority is to make sure that our citizens are safe to go about their lives on a daily basis.”

District Attorney Travis Page was also on hand for the briefing. While several warrants are out for Singletary's arrest, Page noted additional charges are possible.

"There is no place in Gaston County for senseless violence," he said. "We'll be damn sure to be loud and clear when this case comes to court."

Singletary is charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

"Just please turn yourself in," Hilderbrand said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Brienza at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000. A Crimestoppers reward of up to $1,000 is available for information pertinent to the investigation.

Singletary is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.