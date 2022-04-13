2 people shot at Blind Tiger in Greensboro sparks police investigation

Police said the shooting occurred at the Blind Tiger in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people were shot at the Blind Tiger in Greensboro Wednesday night, according to police.

Greensboro police said they got a call around 10:43 p.m. about a shooting on 1819 Spring Garden Street. When officers got there, they found a person suffering from minor injuries from a gunshot wound. A second person who was shot was already at the hospital, according to police. They said someone drove them to the hospital. The victim had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not detail if the shooting occurred inside or outside the music venue but WFMY News 2 is working to find out more information.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.