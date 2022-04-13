x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

2 people shot at Blind Tiger in Greensboro sparks police investigation

Police said the shooting occurred at the Blind Tiger in Greensboro.
Credit: janifest - stock.adobe.com
A police car rushes to the emergency call with lights turned on

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people were shot at the Blind Tiger in Greensboro Wednesday night, according to police. 

Greensboro police said they got a call around 10:43 p.m. about a shooting on 1819 Spring Garden Street. When officers got there, they found a person suffering from minor injuries from a gunshot wound. A second person who was shot was already at the hospital, according to police. They said someone drove them to the hospital. The victim had non-life-threatening injuries. 

Police did not detail if the shooting occurred inside or outside the music venue but WFMY News 2 is working to find out more information. 

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

OTHER TRENDING STORIES 

Second person facing charges in shooting death of 46-year-old man, police say

1 dead, 1 taken to hospital after shooting at Fish Hut Arcade in Winston-Salem, police say

Off duty firefighters lead people to safety after seeing 'abnormal' smoke coming from Burlington Burger King

More Videos

In Other News

Violent crime on the rise across the Triad