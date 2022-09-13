Shots fired at Greensboro officer responding to robbery call

It happened on 16th Street and Fairview on Tuesday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating in three locations after police said two robbery suspects shot at an officer's patrol car Tuesday afternoon.

No officers were hurt during the shooting and the two suspects are in custody.

Greensboro police said an officer was near the 4600 block of Church Street when he got a call about a robbery in progress.

When the officer got to the scene nearby, police said two suspects fired shots at the police cruiser several times, shattering the window.

There was a chase that ended at 16th Street and Fairview.

Police took the two suspects into custody. They said officers recovered multiple guns.

Police said no officers fired their weapons.

Investigators have temporarily closed the 4600 to 4800 block of Church Street due to the investigation.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Right now @GSO_Police have 16th St blocked from Yanceyville St to Summit Ave. @WFMY is on scene a will bring you the latest information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/p7cWSRwC7P — Ryan Gavette (@RyanGavette) September 13, 2022

