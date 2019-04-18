AVON PARK, Fla. — A teacher found a list drawn up by two 14-year-old girls of several people they planned to kill, Highlands County deputies said.

We are withholding the names of the girls because of their ages.

The girls are facing charges of criminal attempt to conspire a capital felony for premeditated homicide and criminal attempt to conspire a third-degree felony for kidnapping.

According to affidavits, a teacher at Avon Park Middle School on Wednesday saw the two girls acting "hysterical" while looking for a folder. The teacher said she overheard one of the students say they would be arrested if someone found the folder, and the other student said, "I'm just going to tell them it's a prank if they call me or if they find it."

The teacher found the folder, and inside she saw a letter mention "guns." She contacted the school resource officer and other school officials.

Deputies say the folder was marked "Private Info," "Do not open" and "Project 11/9" on it. Inside there was an eight-page document.

Five of the pages were plans to contact nine people. The document talks about picking up three of the people and killing them, according to the affidavit. The other six people were also to be killed, officials said.

The plans discuss the girls getting firearms to kill the victims, taking the bodies to other locations, and burning and burying the bodies, according to deputies.

The other three pages included notes on what clothing they would wear, including gloves, officials said. Other notes were "NO NAILS" and "No Hair Showing from the moment we put on our clothes."

There was also a list of names. Some of the names on the list matched those mentioned in the plans to be killed, deputies said.

The girls were taken to the Juvenile Justice facility in Bartow.

The Highlands County school board released a statement that said in part:

The (board) does take threats very seriously and we work closely with the (sheriff's office) to investigate them. We have stressed the concept that if staff or students hear or see something that concerns them, to please share that information with someone that can do something about it. In this situation, we witnessed this concept in action. This enables us to be proactive and respond to situations prior to an incident taking place.

The state attorney's office said it will not comment on the case or if the teens will be charged as adults.

