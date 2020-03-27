BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. — Two teens were arrested after a person was shot Thursday in Guildford County.

Officers were called around 2:30 p.m., to a home in the 7400 block of Friendship Church Rd. in Browns Summit for reports of a shooting. An adult was found shot, according to Sheriff Danny Rogers. The victim was taken to a hospital. Rogers said the victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The suspected shooter ran and minutes later sheriff’s deputies saw the suspect’s vehicle traveling on Hicone Road near McLeansville Road. The deputies pulled he vehicle over and arrested Justice Life Crosby, 18, and Chrishaun Shymore Mingo, 18.

Crosby and Mingo were charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Mingo is being held on a $130,000 bond. Crosby is being held on a $100,000 bond.

