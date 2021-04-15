2 transgender women killed in Charlotte, police say

Detectives said there are similarities in how and where the victims were killed. Trans rights groups want answers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte's transgender community is raising concerns after two transgender women were killed in hotels less than two weeks apart.

The first homicide was on Easter Sunday. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police found a woman shot to death inside a west Charlotte hotel. The victim was identified as 29-year-old Jaida Peterson. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

On April 15, CMPD responded to another hotel shooting, this time at the Sleep Inn on North Tryon Street in University City. Police found a 25-year-old transgender woman dead inside a hotel room.

Detectives believe both victims were sex workers. It's unclear if the shootings are related but CMPD hasn't ruled out the possibility.

“Naturally the assumption would be these got to be connected right? But we don’t know at this point, but they are consistent enough with circumstances and similarities and it’s gotten our attention," CMPD's Rob Tufano said.

Leaders of the nonprofit Erase Trans Hate Carolinas say they want answers and want their voices heard in the aftermath of these killings.

“With these deaths, it’s kind of pushing us back into our box and it’s hurting us. It’s a trauma situation right now," Moriah Ferguson said. "I want people to know these girls are real people-- they love, they care, they hurt."