20 people involved in large bar fight downtown Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police said 20 people were involved in a fight at the Thirsty Pallet Bar after an argument between 2 people.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A large fight involving 20 people broke out at a Winston-Salem bar, and a security personnel was brutally attacked Saturday, Winston-Salem police say.

Officers responded to Thirsty Pallet Bar around 1:30 a.m. Before they arrived, the suspects left the bar.

Further investigation determined that two people were in an argument which led to a large fight breaking out.

During the fight, one of the security personnel was brutally attacked, including being punched, kicked, and hit with multiple chairs during the fight.

Due to injuries sustained during the fight, the victim was transported to a local medical facility for treatment.

"Rest assured, we are actively working to identify and arrest the individuals involved in this violent act," Chief William Penn, Jr. said.

The Winston-Salem Police Department encourages any individual involved in this incident to consider this opportunity to turn themselves in. They will ensure justice is served.

This investigation is ongoing.

