Man robbed in Greensboro Food Lion parking lot, deputies say

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said the robbery happened at around 8 a.m. Thursday outside the parking lot on Woody Mill Road.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was arrested Tuesday after being accused of robbing someone outside a Greensboro Food Lion, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators arrested 20-year-old Alan Michael Ritchwood for common law robbery on Tuesday.

Investigators said the victim was assaulted by two men and had their property stolen.

The sheriff’s office said the two men ran away after stealing the victim's property and were picked up by a car waiting nearby.

The office said the victim did not need medical treatment.

Officials said Ritchwood is in the Greensboro Jail on a $15,000 bond.

If you have any information, contact Greensboro Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

